Film & TV Consultancy Grey Seal Media Hires Sheridans Partner

Grey Seal Media, the London-based film and TV consultancy, has hired Luke Hill, former partner at law firm Sheridans.

Hill brings with him film and television clients including: recently formed B-Side Management and its sibling production company run by Matimba Kabalika; BAFTA breakthrough winner Joy Gharoro-Akpojoto; Noughts + Crosses director Koby Adom and his production shingle DBK Productions; New Wave Agency; and Blue Zoo Animation. Hill represents musicians including country soul star Yola, fellow Americana artist Allison Russell and Hadestown creator Anaïs Mitchell. He also sits on the board of the Americana Music Association UK.

Grey Seal Media was formed in 2020 by Clare Hardwick with a goal of bridging the gap between the film and TV community and the corporate and financial world. To date, its clients include Anonymous Content, Blumhouse and A24 Films in the US, and BBC Studios, Passion Pictures, and Christopher Steele’s Magic Strand in the UK as well as author TL Swan.

Previous hires include media talent and recruitment specialist Sinead Flanagan and film and TV business affairs specialist Lisa Selway. The company also hired development coordinator Jessica Da Silva.

Luke Hill commented, “My goal is always the same: to enable my clients make their mark – be it a record, film, podcast or TV show, I want them to tell their story. I’ve known Clare forever and we share that passion. Alongside Lisa and Sinead, Grey Seal are a formidable team, and my clients will benefit considerably from our combined knowledge and market access.”

Clare Hardwick added, “Luke has built one of the most exciting client lists in town and as we have been friends a long time, joining forces seemed easier than going after his clients one at a time. Where producers have said they want to work with more diverse talent, we can now say “meet them”, “read this”, “watch that”. I am always keen to help make things I want to watch, and Luke’s client base brings a host of brilliant projects that I am confident everyone will want to watch.”