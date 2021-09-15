‘Monarch’: Filipino Singer-Actor Inigo Pascual Joins Lead Cast Of Fox Musical Drama

Filipino actor, singer and songwriter Inigo Pascual has joined the cast of Fox’s upcoming musical drama Monarch in a leading role. He will appear alongside Susan Sarandon, Albie Roman, Anna Friel, Trace Adkins and Beth Ditto.

Created by Melissa London Hilfers, Monarch is described as a Texas-sized, multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music, the Romans. The Romans are headed by the insanely talented, but tough as nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon). Along with her beloved husband, Albie (Adkins), Dottie has created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.

Pascual will portray Ace Grayson, a talented and sensitive 18 year-old, who was adopted from an orphanage by Nicky (Friel) and her husband, Clive. He’s a phenomenal singer with real swagger on stage, and dreams of being a country star like his Grandpa Albie, but in spite of being part of a golden family, his path to success has some challenges.

Hilfers will write and exec produce, while Instinct creator and Royal Pains exec producer Michael Rauch, who supervised the writers room for the project, will serve as showrunner and exec producer. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady also exec produce alongside Sandbox Entertainment’s Jason Owen. Jason Ensler will direct and executive produce the first episode. Adam Anders serves as Executive Music Producer. Monarch is produced by Fox Entertainment.

The actor also joins recently announced cast members John Sasse and Meagan Holder.

Hollywood newcomer Pascual has made a splash in the Philippines’ music scene with his self-titled debut album reaching the #1 spot in the Billboard Philippines chart. He dropped his sophomore album, Options, in June. He most recently made a cameo in Netflix’s Jo Koy: In His Elements. He is repped by Authentic Talent & Literary Management, Cornerstone Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.