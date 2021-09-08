‘Fantasy Island’: Fox In Talks Over Season 2 Renewal Of Summer Series

Fox is hot on Fantasy Island.

The network is considering a second season of the summer drama series, which is a reboot of the 1977 original.

Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn told Deadline that as its “first real, recent attempt at a cost effective” drama series, the network and producers Sony Pictures Television are “really proud of it”.

Thorn said that the series, which premiered to a 0.4 in 18-49 and 1.97M viewers, “held its own this summer”. “We’re really high on it and it’s been exciting for us to cross pollinate some of the stars that we have in other series and do other exciting turns on Fantasy Island. We definitely see a potential second season and it’s something that we’re talking about now. We’re very pleased with the show and Liz [Craft] and Sarah [Fain] did a very good job,” he said,

Roselyn Sanchez stars as Elena Roarke, a descendant of the original series’ enigmatic Mr. Roarke, in the series, which premiered on August 10.

Set at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. The resort is run by Elena Roarke (Sanchez) who set aside her own ambitions, and even the love of her life, to uphold her family’s legacy. Sophisticated, insightful and always charming, Elena’s calm exterior masks the challenges of the responsibilities she has assumed as steward of this mysterious island.

Kiara Barnes plays Ruby Okoro, a young woman with an old soul who arrives on Fantasy Island with a terminal illness, and is given a new lease on life there, while heavily recurring John Gabriel Rodriquez plays pilot Javier, who also is the head of island transportation and a jack of all trades.

The reboot keeps the semi-anthological format of the original Fantasy Island with three main characters played by Sanchez, Barnes and Rodriquez, who live/work on the island with new guests arriving in every episode.

From writer-producers Craft and Fain, it is produced by Sony Pictures TV and its Gemstone Studios label, which co-produce with Fox Entertainment.

The original 1977 series, created by Gene Levitt and executive produced by Aaron Spelling and Leonard Goldberg, starred Ricardo Montalbán as Mr. Roarke and Hervé Villechaize as his assistant Tattoo as they grant guests so-called “fantasies” on the island for a price.