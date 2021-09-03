‘Falcon & The Winter Soldier’s Malcolm Spellman & Chromatic Black Launch Scholarship Fund For Black Creatives

EXCLUSIVE: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier creator Malcolm Spellman has partnered with Chromatic Black on the Ida B. Wells Fund, a scholarship of $100k to be invested in 10 Black creatives (at $10k each) to produce independent film and documentary projects.

To earn one of the 10 winning spots, Chromatic Black, Spellman, and other jurists will critique projects that embody dominant social and historical narratives with artistic attributes such as commitment, communal meaning, disruption, cultural integrity, emotional experience, risk-taking, coherence, openness, stickiness, and resourcefulness.

“This is not a ‘Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiative’. It is an investment in our most promising and prolific storytellers— moving us beyond a focus on iconic power toward institutional power,” said Emil Pinnock, co-founder of Chromatic Black.

Angela Harmon, co-founder of Chromatic Black, describes this project as “a cultural moment. This fund represents creative yet pragmatic thinking and effective practice when it comes to supporting chromatic black artistry and early investment in disruptive filmmakers.”

Watch on Deadline

Alongside Spellman, other jurists include Academy and Emmy Award-nominated, Golden Globe-winning producer, Jeffrey Kusama-Hinte; Paula J. Giddings, 2014 recipient of the LA Times History Book Prize for “Ida: A Sword Among Lions” optioned by Disney; actor Ian Duff (Judas and the Black Messiah); Grammy-winning and Emmy nominated director/producer Timothy Greenfield-Sanders; feminist, business executive, and activist, Jewell Jackson McCabe; award-winning writer, director, and producer, Julie Dash; and Gloria Steinem, writer, lecturer, political activist, and feminist organizer.

Winners of the scholarship fund will be announced on September 15, 2021. For more info, visit idabwellsfund.com.