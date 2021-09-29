‘Fairfax’: Skyler Gisondo, Kiersey Clemons, Jaboukie Young-White & Peter S. Kim Among Voice Cast For Amazon Animated Comedy

Amazon has unveiled the cast for its upcoming adult animated comedy series Fairfax, setting Skyler Gisondo (Booksmart), Kiersey Clemons (The Flash), Peter S. Kim (Housebroken) and Jaboukie Young-White (The Daily Show) as the main voice cast. The comedy, which received a two-season order from the streaming service, comes from Matt Hausfater, Aaron Buchsbaum and Teddy Riley, Serious Business, Titmouse and Amazon Studios.

The series also has added Pamela Adlon, Jeff Bottoms, Yvette Nicole Brown, Rob Delaney, Zoey Deutch, Colton Dunn, John Leguizamo, Camila Mendes, Larry Owens, Linda Park, Billy Porter, Ben Schwartz, Tim Simons and JB Smoove as guest stars.

Amazon has also unveiled the series’ premiere date and first-look images. See the images below.

Set to bow October 29 on Prime Video, Fairfax follows four middle school best friends on their never-ending quest for clout on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles — the pulsing heart of Hypebeast culture.

The series is executive produced by Hausfater, Buchsbaum and Riley. Additional executive producers include Jon Zimelis and Jason U. Nadler for Serious Business; Peter A. Knight; and Chris Prynoski, Ben Kalina, and Antonio Cannobio for Titmouse. The artist Somehoodlum, who designed the characters for the series, serves as a consulting producer alongside the pop/internet culture clothing and media brand Pizzaslime.

Gisondo voices Dale, an earnest, outdoorsy kid from Oregon, who is new to Los Angeles. He loves his dad and his fanny pack, and with his cargo shorts and hiking boots, he’s the accidental poster child for normcore.

Clemons will play Derica, an aspiring model-slash-activist who is determined to save the planet in style.

Kim voices Benny, a savvy sneakerhead on a mission for generational clout — right after he practices cello and walks the dog.

Young-White portrays Truman, a self-proclaimed “auteur” filmmaker and a budding Casanova.

The series will see Adlon as Phyllis, Bottoms as The Plug, Brown as Trini, Delaney as Grant, Deutch as Lily, Dunn as Principal Weston and Leguizamo as Glenn the pigeon. Additionally, Mendes plays Melody, Owens portrays Jules, Park voices Joy, Porter takes on Hiroki Hassan, Schwartz joins as Cody, Simons voices Brian, and JB Smoove appears as Quattro the pigeon.