Ewan McGregor Scores First Emmy With ‘Halston’ Lead Actor In A Limited Series Win

After being nominated four times since 1997, Ewan McGregor is now an Emmy Award winner, converting his latest mention into a gold statue for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie in Halston. The Netflix limited series about the famed American fashion designer has given the Scottish actor some of the best notices of his career.

Accepting his prize tonight following fellow Brit Kate Winslet’s exuberant acceptance speech for her Mare Of Easttown win, McGregor quipped, “It’s quite difficult going after you, Kate.”

Thanks went to Ryan Murphy for “championing Halston and bringing it to Netflix.” McGregor also noted, “like so many people we shot through the pandemic in New York City” and thanked the crew for their “professionalism and passion; you kept us all safe.” Further, to executive producer Christine Vachon of Killer Films, and in a reference to 1998’s Velvet Goldmine, McGregor added, “I hope it’s not another 20 years before we work together again.”

Halston brings the tumultuous rise and fall of fashion icon Roy Halston Frowick to the screen. Directed and executive produced by Daniel Minahan, it follows the legendary fashion designer as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that’s synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining the era he lives in, 1970s and 80’s New York — until a hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset, the name Halston itself.

This was a competitive category with WandaVision’s Paul Bettany, The Undoing’s Hugh Grant and Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr.

McGregor’s previous Emmy nominations were in 2017 for Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for Fargo, and for narrating Highlands: Scotland’s Wild Heart; and as a guest actor on ER in 1997. On deck for McGregor is Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio as well as Lucasfilm series Obi-Wan Kenobi for Disney Plus, reprising the eponymous role he originally played in Star Wars features The Phantom Menace, Attack Of The Clones and Revenge Of The Sith. McGregor is also exec producing.