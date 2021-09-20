Ewan McGregor Teases ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Series Following Emmy Win For ‘Halston’: “It Will Not Disappoint”

Following his Emmy win on Sunday for Netflix’s Halston, Ewan McGregor teased the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series that he’s made for Disney+, suggesting it’s one that you won’t want to miss.

“We finished shooting our series, and it was really, really good fun. I really enjoyed working with [director/executive producer] Deborah Chow, and I think it will not disappoint,” he said backstage. “The new technology that we employed doing it is cool, and it was a different experience than making the original three films that I did.

McGregor also exec produced the new limited series, centered on his character from the Star Wars prequel trilogy. For now, its plot remains under wraps. The veteran actor will star alongside Hayden Christensen, Joel Edgerton, Maya Erskine, Rupert Friend, fellow 2021 Emmy nom Moses Ingram, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kan, Simone Kessell, Kumail Nanjiani, Bonnie Piesse, Benny Sadie, Indira Varma and more.

Backstage, McGregor also explained why he’d appeared emotional, while accepting his Emmy. While he said that his win was “a surprise” and that it was “incredibly nerve-wracking” waiting for his category to be called, he also shared that he was impacted by the speeches of other winners—including Kate Winslet who he noted onstage—who touched on the importance of empowering women, both in and outside of entertainment.

“There were just a lot of very beautiful things said tonight in some of the other speeches. I have four daughters, and the importance of women and women’s rights, and equality for women, and equal pay for women…it’s so great to be in a room where people are talking about that,” he said. “I always think about my girls, so that is moving and important.”

Check out his backstage interview above.

McGregor’s Emmy win tonight was his first. He’d previously been nominated for roles in Fargo and ER, and for the narration of Highlands: Scotland’s Wild Heart.

In Halston, he portrayed the iconic fashion designer born Roy Halston Frowick, charting his journey from his rise to international fame in the 1970s and beyond. The series based on Steven Gaines’ book Simply Halston was exec produced by McGregor, Dan Minahan, Sharr White, Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Pamela Koffler, Eric Kovtun, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Christine Vachon.

While Halston notched five Emmy nominations this year, McGregor brought the show its sole win.