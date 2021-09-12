Evander Holyfield, Former World Heavyweight Champion, Stopped With TKO In First Fight In A Decade

The return to boxing by former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield after more than a decade away from the sport did not go well.

The 58-year-old Holyfield was TKO’d in the first round by Vitor Belfort in a PPV match Saturday at Florida’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Holyfield was returning to boxing as a last-minute fill-in for Oscar De La Hoya, who dropped out after contracting Covid-19.

Belfort, a 44-year-old former UFC fighter, was on Holyfield from the first bell, backing him into the ropes with a flurry of quick punches. Holyfield was knocked to the canvas twice before the referee stopped the match.

Holyfield never landed a punch. The former champ is best known for his two victories over Mike Tyson, which include the famous “ear bite” fight between the two.

Belfort was gracious after the match.