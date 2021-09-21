Eva Longoria, Alyssa Milano, Ciara & Dozens More Celebrities Call On World Leaders To End The Covid-19 Pandemic “Now”

On Tuesday morning, just before President Biden addressed the United Nations for the first time, more than 80 celebrities and entertainment figures issued an open letter to world leaders calling for them to end “the Covid-19 pandemic now.”

The letter, which mentioned the United Nations General Assembly Session specifically, was posted on the website of CARE, an organization dedicated to ending poverty worldwide. It was signed by a raft of boldfaced names, including Eva Longoria, Debra Messing, Alyssa Milano, Anne Hathaway, Malin Akerman, Debbie Allen, Jordana Brewster, Connie Britton, Ciara, Peter Dinklage, Richard Gere, Dolores Huerta, Joel McHale, Iman, Edward James Olmos, Laura Linney, Julianna Margulies, Joel McHale, Idina Menzel, Ana Ortiz, Adam Shankman, Michael Sheen, Adam Shulman and Sarah Silverman. For a full list of signatories, see below.

Specifically, the letter calls Covid “a manmade pandemic of apathy.” It states that “Only 2% of people in low-income countries have received a single dose.” The signatories call on “global leaders to make 7 billion vaccine doses available before the end of 2021, and an additional 7 billion doses by mid-2022 to fully vaccinate 70% of the world by next summer.” Those are audacious goals given the world’s most highly-vaccinated countries, like the U.S., are well under 70% currently.

It also asks leaders to “invest in last-mile delivery systems, public education, and frontline healthcare workers to get vaccines from tarmacs into arms.”

You can read the full letter below.

An open letter to world leaders on ending the COVID-19 pandemic now.

None of us are safe until all of us are safe.

We call on leaders gathering at the United Nations General Assembly Session to boldly act

together to end COVID-19 everywhere.

COVID-19 is now a manmade pandemic of apathy. Only 2% of people in low-income countries have received a single dose, leaving the world’s most vulnerable to face COVID with no

protection. This situation also lets new variants, like Delta, emerge and ravage the lives of

millions.

We are joining with CARE to call on global leaders to make 7 billion vaccine doses available before the end of 2021, and an additional 7 billion doses by mid-2022 to fully vaccinate 70%

of the world by next summer.

To get this done the world community must also invest in last-mile delivery systems, public education, and frontline healthcare workers to get vaccines from tarmacs into arms. Millions

of doses could go to waste because low-income countries don’t have the support they

need to get vaccines to vulnerable people.

We can save millions of lives — and trillions in further economic damage — by meeting this moment with the resources and political will needed to end COVID-19 for everyone,

everywhere. Because none of us are safe until all of us are safe.

Malin Akerman

Debbie Allen

Dorothy Amuah

Morena Baccarin

Adriana Barraza

Troian Bellisario

Bobby Berk

Jordana Brewster

Connie Britton

Karamo Brown

Gloria Calderón Kellett

Ciara

Tena Clark

Kim Coates

Madison Cowan

Alexandra Daddario

Peter Dinklage

Melinda Doolittle

Tan France

Richard Gere

Duff Goldman

Tony Goldwyn

Fiona Gubelmann

Anne Hathaway

Ingrid Hoffmann

Anders Holm

Dolores Huerta

Osas Ighodaro

Joel McHale

Iman

Edward James Olmos

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Ellie Krieger

Iskra Lawrence

Annie Lennox

Lola Lennox

Esther Lewis

Laura Linney

Kimberly Locke

Eva Longoria

Anja Manuel

Julianna Margulies

Catherine McCord

Joel McHale

Spike Mendelsohn

Idina Menzel

Debra Messing

Alyssa Milano

Sepideh Moafi

Tamera Mowry-Housley

Yvette Nicole Brown

Christina Ochoa

Ana Ortiz

Helen Pankhurst

Jessica Pimentel

Julie Plec

Adina Porter

Zac Posen

Leven Rambin

April Reign

Holland Roden

Sheila Shah

Adam Shankman

Omar Sharif Jr.

Michael Sheen

Adam Shulman

Sarah Silverman

Hannah Skvarla

Todd Snyder

Kimberly Steward

Curtis Stone

Christy Turlington Burns

Laura Vandervoort

Gabby Williams

Michelle Williams

Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Russell Wilson

Scott Wolf

Kelley Wolf

Bellamy Young

Rachel Zoe