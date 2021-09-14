You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Female Actors Reach “Historic Highs” On Broadcast & Streaming Shows, But Women Lag In Behind-The-Scenes Jobs, Study Finds

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Christopher Nolan Chooses Universal Pictures For His Film About J. Robert Oppenheimer & The A-Bomb
Read the full story

‘Celebrity Autobiography’ Creator Eugene Pack Signs With CAA

Eugene Pack, 'Celebrity Autobiography' Joan Marcus

EXCLUSIVE: Eugene Pack, creator of the live stage comedy show Celebrity Autobiography and writer-director of The Pack Podcast, has signed with CAA.

Celebrity Autobiography, which played a limited engagement on Broadway in 2018, features celebrities on stage performing the memoirs of other celebrities. The show tours the United States and abroad, and in addition to Broadway has played London’s West End, Australia’s Sydney Opera House, and the Edinburgh Festival.

Pack also writes and directs The Pack Podcast, an ongoing collection of his original short comedies with casts including Annette Bening, Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Eva Marie Saint, Marisa Tomei, and Martin Short.

Pack’s play Stan the Man was workshopped at the Guild Hall in East Hampton, New York, with Alec Baldwin, Blair Underwood, and Rob Morrow.

Pack was Emmy-nominated for Outstanding Writing for Variety, Comedy or Music for the special America: A Tribute To Heroes, which won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Special. He is the creator and executive producer of CMT’s longest running series Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, which is now beginning its 16th season, and has written and performed his one-man comedy shows Something Flexible With Meaning and Undisputed: My Night With The Queen of Soul.

Pack’s full-length works include Sharpies, Night With Oscar, and The Poets of Amityville. He also collaborated with Motown founder Berry Gordy on the autobiographical musical To Be Loved.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad