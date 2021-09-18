Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

ViacomCBS, CAA & Disney Eye January Return To Office As Industry Shifts Target Dates Amid Delta Surge – Update

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

The Film That Lit My Fuse: Emmys Host Cedric The Entertainer On The Transformative Power Of ‘Coming To America’
Read the full story

ESPN Gets Another Wild High School Football Game, As Arizona HS Rallies To Win After Trailing By 17 With A Minute Left

Twitter

ESPN’s national coverage of high school football this year has now seen two strange events.

Where before the network was somewhat bamboozled when it aired a game featuring a bogus high school team, this time, the story was more straighforward. Arizona’s Hamilton High School, down 17 points with a minute left, amazingly rallied to win the game.

Friday night’s game between Hamilton and Bishop Gorman of Nevada saw Hamilton trailing 24-7 with 70 seconds left.

Hamilton scored a field goal to make it 24-10, then recovered an onside kick. The announcers were in wrap-up mode at that point, giving scant attention to what was unfolding on the field. That is, until Hamilton scored again, making it 24-17.

That’s when the improbable became the incredible.

Watch on Deadline

A few seconds later, Hamilton recovered a second onside kick. Hamilton quarterback Nicco Marchiol then threw a a 22-yard touchdown pass. Hamilton was within one, and courageously went for two points to win.

Marchiol, a West Virginia commit, then ran in the two-point conversion to see Hamilton win 25-24 over Bishop Gorman.

Watch the incredible finish below.

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad