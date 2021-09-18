ESPN Gets Another Wild High School Football Game, As Arizona HS Rallies To Win After Trailing By 17 With A Minute Left

ESPN’s national coverage of high school football this year has now seen two strange events.

Where before the network was somewhat bamboozled when it aired a game featuring a bogus high school team, this time, the story was more straighforward. Arizona’s Hamilton High School, down 17 points with a minute left, amazingly rallied to win the game.

Friday night’s game between Hamilton and Bishop Gorman of Nevada saw Hamilton trailing 24-7 with 70 seconds left.

Hamilton scored a field goal to make it 24-10, then recovered an onside kick. The announcers were in wrap-up mode at that point, giving scant attention to what was unfolding on the field. That is, until Hamilton scored again, making it 24-17.

That’s when the improbable became the incredible.

Watch on Deadline

A few seconds later, Hamilton recovered a second onside kick. Hamilton quarterback Nicco Marchiol then threw a a 22-yard touchdown pass. Hamilton was within one, and courageously went for two points to win.

Marchiol, a West Virginia commit, then ran in the two-point conversion to see Hamilton win 25-24 over Bishop Gorman. Watch the incredible finish below.