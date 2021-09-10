Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Outer Banks’ Repeats Atop Nielsen Streaming Chart; ‘Vivo’ Holds No. 3 Note

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Christopher Nolan Shopping Film He'll Direct About J. Robert Oppenheimer & Development Of Atomic Bomb
Read the full story

ESPN Veteran Reporter Allison Williams Steps Down Over Vaccination Mandate

Twitter

Allison Williams, who has covered college football and basketball sidelines for ESPN since 2011, said today that she’s quitting broadcasting for at least this season over the Covid-19 vaccination requirements in place at her parent company.

“While my work is incredibly important to me, the most important role I have is as a mother,” she wrote in a statement on Twitter. “Throughout our family planning with our doctor, as well as a fertility specialist, I have decided not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at this time while my husband and I try for a second child.

“This was a deeply difficult decision to make and it’s not something I take lightly. I understand vaccines have been essential in the effort to end this pandemic; however, taking the vaccine at this time is not in my best interest. After a lot of prayer and deliberation, I have decided I must put my family and personal health first. I will miss being on the sidelines and am thankful for the support of my ESPN family. I look forward to when I can return to the games and job that I love.”

ESPN’s parent company, Disney, said last month that all employees were required to be fully vaccinated.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad