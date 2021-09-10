ESPN Veteran Reporter Allison Williams Steps Down Over Vaccination Mandate

Allison Williams, who has covered college football and basketball sidelines for ESPN since 2011, said today that she’s quitting broadcasting for at least this season over the Covid-19 vaccination requirements in place at her parent company.

“While my work is incredibly important to me, the most important role I have is as a mother,” she wrote in a statement on Twitter. “Throughout our family planning with our doctor, as well as a fertility specialist, I have decided not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at this time while my husband and I try for a second child.