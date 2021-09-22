Esau Pritchett Joins Broadway’s ‘Thoughts Of A Colored Man’, Replacing Keith David

Prodigal Son actor Esau Pritchett has joined the cast of Broadway’s upcoming Thoughts of a Colored Man, replacing Keith David, who is leaving the production due to a private family matter.

The cast change was announced today by producers Brian Moreland, Ron Simons, Diana DiMenna, Kandi Burruss, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Samira Wiley, The Shubert Organization, and The Nederlander Organization.

“The company of Thoughts of a Colored Man supports The David Family during this time,” Moreland said in a statement, “and we are also elated to welcome a new member to the family.” Details about David’s family matter were not disclosed.

Pritchett, who made his Broadway debut in a 2010 Lincoln Center Theater production of John Guare’s A Free Man Of Color, is best known to TV audiences for his recurring roles on Fox’s Prodigal Son and the Starz Network drama Power: Book II Raising Kanaan.

Keith David AP Images

Thoughts of a Colored Man, written by Keenan Scott II and directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, begins preview performances on Friday, Oct. 1 at Broadway’s Golden Theatre, with an official opening on Sunday, Oct. 31.

The cast also includes Dyllón Burnside (Pose), Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton), Da’Vinchi (Starz’s upcoming Black Mafia Family), Luke James (The Chi), Forrest McClendon (The Scottsboro Boys) and Tristan “Mack” Wilds (The Wire).

The production’s logline: “As the sun rises on a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, seven Black men are about to discover the extraordinary – together.” Thoughts of a Colored Man blends spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor to depict “the vibrant inner life of being Black, proud, and thriving in the 21st century.”