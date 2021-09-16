Eric McCormack Joins ‘Departure’ As Canadian-British Series Starts Production On Season 3

Season three of international thriller drama series Departure, headlined by Archie Panjabi, has begun production in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Toronto. Will & Grace alum Eric McCormack has joined the series, produced by Shaftesbury in association with Corus Entertainment, Starlings Television and Red Arrow Studios International.

Departure, whose existing two seasons are streaming on Peacock, was renewed for a third season by Canadian network Global in May. Peacock picked up Seasons 1 and 2, which also starred the late Christopher Plummer, after screening them so it is too early to say if the streamer will also take in Season 3.

Created by Vincent Shiao, with Jackie May serving as showrunner and Canadian Screen Award winner T.J. Scott as director, Departure centers on the mystery of The Queen of the Narrows ferry, destined for St. John’s Newfoundland, which sinks in record time with many of its 500 passangers on board.

The investigation team, led by Kendra Malley (Panjabi) and Dominic Hayes (Kris Holden-Ried) begin to unravel the many parts of the investigation, all in search of one answer: why did the Queen of the Narrows sink so quickly? Returning to the team this season is Mark Rendall (ReGenisis).

Joining the series for Season 3 alongside McCormack are Jake Weber (American Gothic), Patrick Sabongui (Homeland), Cihang Ma (Hudson & Rex), Brit MacRae (Hidden Springs) and Savonna Spracklin (Tribal).

Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie and Panjabi executive produce, joined by Paul Pope, Jackie May, Vincent Shiao and Scott. Patrick Cassavetti is a producer.

Executive producing for Starlings are Chris Philip and Karine Martin, along with Propagate Content’s Ben Silverman; Red Arrow Studios International’s Tim Gerhartz and Rodrigo Herrera Ibarguengoytia; and Sleeping Giant’s David A. Stern and D. Matt Geller.

In addition to reprising his role as Will on NBC’s Will & Grace revival, McCormack also recently headlined another Canadian drama series, Travelers, which streamed on Netflix.