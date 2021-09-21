Endeavor Content Moves Into Russian-Language Drama With Spy Series ‘Hope’

EXCLUSIVE: Endeavor Content is getting into the Russian-language drama business.

The production and distribution arm of the Hollywood agency is backing action drama Hope from Russian streamer Start. The division, which has previously backed series including Killing Eve and Normal People, will handle international distribution for the series.

Hope stars Victoria Isakova, who previously starred in the Russian adaptation of Homeland and drama series To The Lake, which airs internationally on Netflix.

She plays Nadezhda — which means Hope in Russian — a ruthless assassin for the Syndicate – a criminal organization she was forced to work for as a teenager in exchange for getting out of prison.

The espionage action series, which is set between brutal and lawless 1990s Russia and the present day, is directed by Elena Hazanov (Petrushka Syndrome) and explores the duality of women’s nature in the series by examining the psychology of complex female protagonist Hope and the conflict between her maternal instincts and her true nature as a brutal contract killer.

The series is produced by Russian streamer Start, which was co-founded by the producers behind Russian studio Yellow, Black and White.

Liz Tang, Director, Content at Endeavor Content, said, “We’re proud to partner with Start on our first Russian language drama. The Russian market is full of robust scripted formats which we’ve been tracking with a keen eye, and this script in particular speaks to Endeavor Content’s focus on elevating female and underrepresented voices. With the brilliant director Elena Hazanov at the helm, Hope really stood out to us as a best-in-class, premium cat-and-mouse thriller centered around Victoria Isakova’s portrayal of a ruthless, conflicted assassin. We can’t wait to bring this show to audiences globally, and to see how the story continues to unfold for future seasons.”

Daria Bondarenko, EVP International Sales and Acquisitions at Start, added, “With its strong female central protagonist, and expert directing by Elena Hazanov, it is a very proud moment for us to have “Hope” noticed and picked up by Endeavor Content. At every stage of this relationship, they have shown a real love for Hope and are the perfect partners to help bring this brilliant series to audiences around the world. Hope is a cinematic series with a compelling plot that will appeal in every continent. We know it will have viewers on the edge of their seats as the story unfolds and they become invested in the complex characters. Endeavor Content has an excellent track record in selling high quality international drama to the global market, we’re looking forward to their team presenting its first Russian series to buyers on the global stage.”