Endeavor Content, Divison7 and Film 45 Producing Addison O’Dea Giant Panda Doc ‘Unlikely Heroes’

EXCLUSIVE: Endeavor Content, Division7 and Film 45 have teamed to produce Unlikely Heroes, a documentary that explores the origins and global mystique of and enduring, emotional fascination with the giant panda. Addison O’Dea is directing the pic, with Endeavor Content financing the film and handling sales in conjunction with Untitled Entertainment.

The film will travel the world — from China, the home of the giant panda, to the U.S. and beyond — to answer both the “why” and “how” of the human relationship with the beloved, vegetarian, teddy-bear like animals. Unlikely Heroes will start with the history of the pandas in China, set in their natural habitat in the lush mountains of Sichuan. The film features interviews with leading experts, researchers, scientists, zookeepers and the average panda-lover.

O’Dea was the writer and director of the epic 36-episode VR series Discovery TRVLR for Discovery, which shot on all seven continents. Previous to this, he was the host, director and producer for a series of short films for Discovery Digital about history and culture in North Africa.

He is represented by Untitled Entertainment and Morris Yorn.