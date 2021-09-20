Emmys: Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Colman & Ewan McGregor Among First-Time Winners In Acting Categories

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards was all about new blood, with actors Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor, Tobias Menzies, Evan Peters, Julianne Nicholson and Ewan McGregor among those claiming their first-ever statuettes.

Apple TV+ soccer series Ted Lasso came in strong in the Comedy categories, as promised, with Waddingham taking Supporting Actress, Goldstein nabbing Supporting Actor and EP-star Sudeikis claiming Lead Actor, along with a statuette for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Colman, O’Connor and Menzies won the awards for Drama Lead Actress, Actor and Supporting Actor for their turns in the fourth season of Netflix’s royal drama The Crown, as Nicholson and Peters broke through with Movie/Limited Supporting Actress and Supporting Actor for HBO crime drama Mare of Easttown.

Then, there was McGregor, who notched his first win for Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, with his turn in Netflix’s Halston as the iconic fashion designer of the same name.

Prior to tonight’s ceremony McGregor had scored nominations for his performances in Fargo and ER, and for the narration of Highlands: Scotland’s Wild Heart. Colman likewise came into the evening with three prior noms, for The Crown, Fleabag and The Night Manager. Sudeikis, Waddingham, Goldstein, O’Connor, Menzies, Peters, and Nicholson, meanwhile, entered this year’s race as first-time nominees.

Over the course of this year’s Emmy ceremonies, Ted Lasso also won Emmys for casting, single-camera picture editing, and sound mixing, with The Crown winning Outstanding Drama Series, Drama Supporting Actress (Claire Foy), Drama Guest Actress (Claire Foy), Drama Directing, Drama Writing, and trophies for cinematography, casting and single-camera picture editing.

Mare of Easttown won awards for Movie/Limited Actress (Kate Winslet) and its production design, with McGregor bringing Halston its sole statuette.