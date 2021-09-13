Emmy Presenters: Billy Porter, Kaley Cuoco, Dan Levy, Beanie Feldstein, Ken Jeong, America Ferrera & More

With the three-ceremony Creative Arts Emmys in the books, CBS and the Television Academy have set the first batch of presenters for Sunday’s 73rd annual Primetime Emmys show on Sunday hosted by Cedric the Entertainer.

Set to hand out some hardware are Paulina Alexis, Anthony Anderson, Angela Bassett, Kate Beckinsale, Adrien Brody, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Lane Factor, Beanie Feldstein, Allyson Felix, America Ferrera, Sterlin Harjo, Devery Jacobs, Ken Jeong, Mindy Kaling, Vanessa Lachey, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Jessica Long, Annie Murphy, Catherine O’Hara, Sarah Paulson, Amy Poehler, Billy Porter, Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez, Seth Rogen, Tracee Ellis Ross, Hailee Steinfeld, Patrick Stewart, Wilmer Valderrama, Kerry Washington, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Bowen Yang.

More presenters will be announced during the week, the network and academy said.

With the Creative Arts and juried winners already announced, Netflix has a leading 34 trophies, paced by programs leader The Queen’s Gambit with nine. Disney+ has 13, HBO/HBO Max has 10, and Apple TV+ and NBC are next with seven each.

Netflix’s The Crown and Disney+’s The Mandalorian come into the Emmys with a leading 24 noms apiece. HBO/HBO Max edged Netflix for most total noms by network or platform, 130-129. Disney+ has 71 noms.

Airing at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS and streaming on Paramount+, the Emmycast is produced by Done+Dusted and Hudlin Entertainment. Ian Stewart, Reginald Hudlin, Byron Phillips and Ashley Edens are executive producers. Hamish Hamilton is the director.

