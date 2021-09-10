Emily Watson, Eddie Marsan & Omari Douglas Join Beatles Manager Biopic ‘Midas Man’

Cast is rounding out on Midas Man, a feature film telling the story of visionary music manager Brian Epstein.

Joining the previously announced Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Epstein are Emily Watson, who will play his mother, Eddie Marsan as his father, and It’s a Sin breakout Omari Douglas as Lonnie Trimble, Epstein’s ever-trusted confidant and friend.

Jonas Akerlund (Lords Of Chaos) is directing the pic, which comes from producers Kevin Proctor and Perry Trevers at StudioPOW and Trevor Beattie and Jeremy Chatterton at Trevor Beattie Films.

Jonathan Wakeham wrote the screenplay based on a story by Brigit Grant. The plot tracks how Epstein shot to fame at the age of 25 by discovering a series of artists including The Beatles, Cilla Black and Gerry and The Pacemakers, before his life ended tragically at just 32.

Peter Dunne, Nicola Pearcey and Mark Borkowski are executive producers. Twickenham Studios Chairman and co-owner Sunny Vohra and Managing Partner Jeremy Rainbird will also serve as executive producers.

Mister Smith Entertainment is handling sales and previously closed a raft of pre-sales, as Deadline revealed.