Emily Deschanel Leads Cast Of ‘Devil In Ohio’ Series Adaptation From Daria Polatin At Netflix

Daria Polatin’s YA suspense thriller Devil in Ohio has been turned into a limited series for Netflix starring Bones alumna Emily Deschanel. The series of eight 45-minute episodes recently was greenlighted by the streamer and is in production in Vancouver. Co-starring alongside Deschanel are Sam Jaeger, Gerardo Celasco,’ Madeleine Arthur, Xaria Dotson, Alisha Newton and Naomi Tan.

Inspired by a true story and the book by Polatin, Devil in Ohio follows hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis (Deschanel), who shelters a mysterious cult escapee, Mae (Arthur). Her world is turned upside down as the strange girl’s arrival threatens to tear her own family apart.

When 15 -year-old Jules Mathis comes home from school to find a strange girl sitting in her kitchen, her psychiatrist mother reveals that Mae is one of her patients at the hospital and will be staying with their family for a few days. But soon Mae is wearing Jules’ clothes, sleeping in her bedroom, edging her out of her position on the school paper and flirting with Jules’ crush. And Mae has no intention of leaving.

Then things get weird.

Jules walks in on a half-dressed Mae, startled to see a pentagram carved into Mae’s back. Jules pieces together clues and discovers that Mae is a survivor of the strange cult that’s embedded in a nearby town.

And the cult will stop at nothing to get Mae back.

Deschanel plays Mathis. Madeleine Arthur (Guilty Party) plays Mae, and Xaria Dotson (The Birch) stars as Jules. Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid’s Tale) plays Peter, Gerardo Celasco (Next) is Detective Lopez, Alisha Newton (Heartland) is Helen, and Naomi Tan (Are You Afraid Of The Dark?) plays Dani.

Polatin, who wrote the book and has written on series including Jack Ryan and Heels, will act as showrunner and exec producer. Haven Entertainment’s Rachel Miller also will exec produce alongside Andrew Wilder. Ian Hay is producer, while John Fawcett, Brad Anderson, Leslie Hope, Steve Adelson direct.