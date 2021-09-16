Elton John Postpones European Leg Of Farewell Tour; Needs Hip Surgery After Fall

Elton John has postponed the European leg of his farewell tour, saying he’ll undergo surgery after injuring is his hip in a recent fall.

“At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since,” the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer posted on social media today.

John said he will take part in the Global Citizen Live concert on September 25, for which he’s set to perform only five songs.

“Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving,” he added in the statement (read it below). “I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications. I will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain.”

The latest postponement of John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will affect roughly 50 dates in the UK, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark, Spain, Switzerland, Finland, Sweden, Belgium and France. Those concerts are being rescheduled for 2023. He said he plans to resume his global tour January 19 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The European dates have yet to be rescheduled.

Watch on Deadline

It’s another setback for Sir Elton’s planned three-year, 300-date farewell tour that began in 2018 but was interrupted by the Covid pandemic in March 2000. The jaunt remains scheduled to hit Los Angeles for two Dodger Stadium dates in November 2022 that will wrap the North American leg.

The revered singer-songwriter-pianist, who’s had eight No. 1 singles in the U.S. and more than two dozen platinum albums, plans to release a guest-laden new disc, The Lockdown Sessions, next month.