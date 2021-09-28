Ella-Rae Smith, Jessica Alexander & Matthew Daddario Board Thriller ‘Into The Deep’ For Signature Films & Tea Shop Productions

EXCLUSIVE: Cast has rounded out on Into The Deep, a thriller from Signature Films and Tea Shop Productions that is now shooting in Cornwall, UK.

Ella-Rae Smith (The Stranger), Jessica Alexander (A Banquet), and Matthew Daddario (Shadowhunters) are leading the pic, which comes from debut director Kate Cox. David Betton (The Banishing) penned the screenplay.

Into the Deep follows Jess (Smith), a young woman who, desperate to escape her small coastal town, meets a stranger promising a romantic escape. As the couple spend time together on his yacht, a change in circumstances results in deceit, mistrust, and violence.

Producers are Sarah Gabriel and Marc Goldberg of Signature Films, and Mark Lane, Leonora Darby, and James Harris of Tea Shop Productions (47 Meters Down), with executive producers Christian Mercuri of Capstone and David Haring of Amet Entertainment. Capstone and Amet are financing and Capstone will handle worldwide sales at the virtual AFM in November.

Smith is represented by United Agents. Alexander is represented by United Agents and Rogue Management. Daddario is represented by Innovative Artists and Harvest Talent Management. Cox is represented by Casarotto Ramsay & Associates.