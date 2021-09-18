Did You Feel It? Earthquake Rattles Los Angeles Area On Friday Night

An earthquake that rattled homes and businesses across the Los Angeles area spurred a flurry of social media on Friday night.

The quake measured 4.3 on the Richter scale, according to the U.S. Geological Survey page. It was measured 9.2 miles deep and centered in the Carson area. The quake was first reported as a magnitude 4.4, but was downgraded as more data came in.

People across the Southland chimed in on the occurance. Most quakes pass with little notice, but this one seemed to wake up quite a few.

Reports of shaking were felt in the San Fernando Valley, Antelope Valley, Ventura County, Orange County and possibly as far south as San Diego, according to the USGS.

No major damage was reported to businesses or home, but one local man in Palos Verdes reported a decoration falling off a shelf. Most veteran L.A. residents took the quake in stride, with the usual goofs about panic in the streets dotting social media.

Reani is barking at the earthquake and it stopped so you’re welcome Los Angeles my dog saved us all — Mica Burton (@MicaBurton) September 18, 2021

Did you feel that Los Angeles? The initial 4.4 magnitude quake centered near Carson was picked up by California’s earthquake early warning app @MyShakeApp giving those in the region advance notice before the shaking started pic.twitter.com/4gPYajCuEP — Cal OES (@Cal_OES) September 18, 2021

Los Angeles, California #earthquake ? Anyone feel that jolt? — Lisa Loeb (@LisaLoeb) September 15, 2021