Dorothy Carvello Music Industry Expose ‘Anything For A Hit’ Will Become New Docuseries

The team behind the Lifetime documentary series Surviving Jeffrey Epstein is turning its attention to the music industry.

Anne Sundberg and Ricki Stern are taking on the Dorothy Carvello expose Anything for a Hit as their next project. Stern and Sundberg’s Break Thru Films will team up on the documentary series project with One Foot Forward Entertainment, the New York Post reported.

Carvello, the first female A&R talent scout for Atlantic Records who began as the legendary Ahmet Ertegun’s secretary at the label, published her dishy book in 2018.

“The series will feature key interviews with major label executives and artists whose stories illustrate the power and sexual dynamics that are tied to success in the music world,” said a statement from the producers. “Carvello’s singular perspective on the music industry — as a woman and as a key insider at a major label — offers a powerful lens that indicts and inspires in equal measure.”

Carvello told Deadline that she was “ecstatic that my book is being turned into a docuseries, because it’s a published work where I name names. It’s time for the truth to be told about these men. I call them the so-called icons of the music business.”

She hopes that the work provides “a platform for women” in the music industry, which she said had “zero MeToo and zero accountability for men in publicly-traded companies. And it is deplorable. It is worse than the film industry.”

Stern and Sundberg’s other credits include Reversing Roe, Joan Rivers: Piece of Work, The Trials of Darryl Hunt and The Devil Came on Horseback.

Carvello is now working on a new novel exploring Nashville and country music. She said she hopes to announce a sale in October.