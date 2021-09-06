Former Disney Marketing Prez Ricky Strauss One Of Five To Join Board Of New App Binj

EXCLUSIVE: Former Disney President of Marketing Ricky Strauss is one of five joining the advisory board of new entertainment app Binj.

Binj is an app which provides recommendations from friends and family members on what to watch on TV or streaming.

Industry vet Strauss, who previously served as President of Content & Marketing for Disney+ and President of Marketing for Walt Disney Studios, will serve as chairman of Binj’s board.

He will be joined by other industry professionals including Heather Moosnick of NOWwith and Hulu; Charlie Andrews of Fox and Jon Cotton, formerly at NBC Universal.

This group will provide input as it relates to Binj’s expansion, strategic partnerships and new business development. The app is soft-launching this month and will initiate seed round investment.

Prior to Disney, Strauss was President of Participant Media.

Binj founder and CEO Reza Hashemi, said: “We are incredibly excited to have such a dynamic and accomplished group join Binj. Our mission is to be the world’s first social community and resource dedicated to TV and streaming video content and their perspectives and involvement will be a vital part of this mission.”

Strauss added: “The idea behind Binj is such a singular unmet need in the marketplace and I believe that people will enjoy the opportunity to learn what their peers and trusted community are recommending as far as content consumption choices. I’m not only very encouraged by how it can fill a gap in the market, but also by the team behind the venture, who are both impressive and focused.”

On curation service Binj, users can post reviews, create lists and initiate discussions. It will also include an “emotion-driven rating system”. The app is currently by invitation only and is exclusively available on iOS.