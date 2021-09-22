Disney Studios Basketball Pic ‘Chang Can Dunk’ Scores Lead In Bloom Li

EXCLUSIVE: Bloom Li has landed the lead role in Disney Studios’ high school basketball feature Chang Can Dunk, which Jingyi Shao will direct and write.

In Chang Can Dunk, a 16-year old, constantly marginalized, not-popular high school kid, and wannabe basketball player, Chang, becomes obsessed with the idea of learning to dunk, all in an effort to best the school’s basketball star, Matt, and, hopefully win the adoration of the very pretty Kristy.

Rishi Rajani, Brad Weston, Negin Salmasi will produce the movie which is intended for Disney+.

Li is the youngest of three children born to parents of Chinese descent who immigrated to New York. He was raised in neighboring New Jersey. He played basketball as a youth and in high school. He moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career and studied at Stuart Rogers Studios. Li has had a recurring role on Awesomeness TV’s My Dead Ex and appearances on CBS’ S.W.A.T. and Hulu’s Into The Dark. Numerous short films that Bloom appeared in went on to play at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival, Palm Springs International ShortFest, and South by Southwest.

Li is repped by Smith & Hervey/Grimes Talent Agency & Luber/Roklin Entertainment.