‘Dickinson’ To End With Season 3; Apple TV+ Sets Premiere Date & Reveals Teaser

The third chapter of Dickinson will be its last. Apple TV+ said today that the series starring Hailee Steinfeld will wrap with the upcoming Season 3, which has been set to launch November 5. Watch a brief teaser below and see a new image above.

In Season 3, Emily Dickinson’s (Steinfeld) most productive time as an artist falls amid the raging American Civil War and an equally fierce battle that divides her own family. As Emily tries to heal the divides around her, she wonders if art can help keep hope alive, and whether the future can be better than the past.

Series regulars Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Amanda Warren, Chinaza Uche and Jane Krakowski are returning, and Wiz Khalifa again recurs as Death. New guest stars will include Ziwe — who also joined as a writer — playing Sojourner Truth, Billy Eichner as Walt Whitman and Chloe Fineman as Sylvia Plath. Guest stars Zosia Mamet as Louisa May Alcott and Will Pullen as Nobody also will return.

“We mortals, we’re only here for a short time,” Dickinson says in the promo. “I want to do something that matters, that’s bigger than fame.” Later, sitting across from Death in a train car, she tells him, “I think poetry can be powerful — even more powerful that you.” And Death smiled.

The first three episodes of Season 3 will debut on November 5, with the remaining seven bowing on ensuing Fridays.

Alena Smith, the series’ creator, writer and executive producer, has an exclusive multiyear deal with Apple TV+ and is developing a slate of TV projects for the streamer.

“When I set out to make Dickinson, I envisioned the show as a three-season journey that would tell the origin story of America’s greatest female poet in a whole new way, highlighting Emily’s relevance and resonance to our society today,” she said. “In my wildest dreams, I could never have imagined how rich and satisfying the experience of making this show would become, and the incredible joy it has been to tell Emily’s story along with Hailee and our brilliant, passionate cast and crew. I can’t wait to share our epic final season with the world, and to bring our audience along with us to the conclusion of Emily’s coming-of-age saga, as she continues to fight for her own poetic truth, while reckoning with so many of the issues that face us now.”