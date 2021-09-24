DGA Announces Temporary Eligibility Exception to Exclusive Theatrical First-Run Rule For 2022 Awards

At a recent meeting, the Directors Guild of America National Board decided to temporarily alter the 2022 DGA Awards eligibility criteria for its Theatrical Film Award. The news was announced today.

In an unparalleled year of pandemic disruptions, distribution plans for many theatrical releases have changed.

The decision will allow films that receive a simultaneous day and date release in theaters and on streaming to be eligible for the Theatrical award if they have a qualifying theatrical run and are marketed as a theatrical film. The National Board made this decision due to the unique and unusual circumstances facing the industry this year.

According to the announcement, the exception is being made only for the upcoming 74th Annual DGA Awards, which are scheduled for March 22, 2022. The Guild’s rule requiring “an exclusive qualifying theatrical run” will remain in effect thereafter.

The organization indicated that the exact eligibility rules will be released soon.

See Deadline’s full 2021-2022 Awards Season Calendar here.