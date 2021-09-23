‘Dexter’ Podcast Revived By Showtime Ahead Of Limited Series Premiere

Showtime announced the return of the Dexter podcast Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up With Scott Reynolds to launch on Oct. 1 to coincide with the 15th anniversary of the original series starring Michael C. Hall. Episodes will drop weekly every Tuesday for 16 weeks.

The podcast premieres a little over a month before the release of the limited series Dexter: New Blood on Nov. 15.

Reynolds will flesh out the episodes and dissecting characters and will feature interviews with guest stars who bring the show to life. Fans can expect to hear from Hall, as well as Jennifer Carpenter, John Lithgow, executive producer Clyde Phillips, and many more.

“Resurrecting America’s favorite serial killer puts viewers in the passenger seat as I, along with my special guests, will lay it all out on the kill table,” says Reynolds. “This podcast is the perfect companion piece to cut deep into the dark drama that’s Dexter. Was he a good guy doing bad things or a bad guy doing good things? Or was he just a misunderstood man with a large collection of knives and way too much plastic wrap?”

Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up With Scott Reynolds is produced by Showtime and Malka Media and will be available wherever you get your podcasts and at the Showtime YouTube channel.