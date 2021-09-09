‘Dexter: New Blood’ Trailer: Michael C. Hall Sharpens His Cleaver As “Evolving Monster” Returns

Showtime released the official trailer for the upcoming event series Dexter: New Blood, providing more than a few clues about what longtime fans of the killer show can expect.

For starters, Michael C. Hall’s Dexter Morgan clearly hasn’t outrun his Dark Passenger (Iggy Pop’s “The Passenger” plays during the trailer, just to make the point clear). “Monsters walk among us,” Dexter says in voiceover, after we’ve seen that a serial killer – the exact type that the avenging Dexter has always chosen as his victims – has been stalking his new Upstate New York territory. “I might still be a monster, but I’m an evolving monster.”

And just to make absolutely certain we get the sharp-edged point, we see Dex sharpening a meat cleaver, and hear his long-suffering sister Deb (Jennifer Carpenter) ask, “You can not wait to kill again – have you learned nothing?”

Watch the trailer above.

Watch on Deadline

The new 10-episode series, Showtime says, is set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, and finds him living under an assumed name in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York. “Dexter may be embracing his new life,” the synopsis reads, “but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger inevitably beckons.” (The Dark Passenger is Dexter’s name for the urge to kill that’s marked his entire life.)

Finally, as the trailer ends, we re-meet Dexter’s son Harrison, now played as a teenager by actor Jack Alcott.

The cast also features Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah and Clancy Brown. Produced by Showtime, Dexter: New Blood is executive produced by Clyde Phillips, Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Bill Carraro, John Goldwyn and Sara Colleton.

Dexter: New Blood premieres Sunday, November 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.