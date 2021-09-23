‘Derry Girls’ To End With Season 3 On Channel 4 & Netflix

Channel 4’s comedy Derry Girls, which counts Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan among its stars and streams on Netflix globally, is coming to an end.

Creator Lisa McGee announced Thursday in a statement on Twitter that the upcoming third season of the British series will be its last.

“It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series,” McGee said, using the British term for TV seasons. “Derry Girls is a coming of age story following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly… very slowly… start to become adults, while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a new more hopeful phase — which was a small, magical window of time.

“Derry Girls is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me,” McGee continued. “It has been an honour to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it’s achieved.”

After thanking series producer Hat Trick and UK’s Channel 4, McGee concluded, “Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James will return in some other guise someday, but for now this is it for us and we’re excited to start filming this [season] with our incredible cast and crew to hopefully take our loyal fans on one last adventure.”

Derry Girls stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Louisa Harland and Dylan Llewellyn as a group of teenagers growing up in Derry in the 1990s.