Denise Richards To Star In Family Comedy ‘The Junkyard Dogs’ From Verdi Productions

EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards (The Bold and the Beautiful) has signed on to star in The Junkyard Dogs, a family comedy from director Jacob Cooney.

The film penned by Cooney and Jamie Sykes follows a dog named Houdini who is a master escape artist, and must team up with his neighborhood puppy pals to prevent their block from being robbed by a duo of bumbling thieves.

Richards will play Monica Sullivan, a single mother of two who discovers, while focused on her upcoming wedding, that both her children and her precocious pup are devising a plan to stop the thieves before their neighborhood falls under siege.

Chad A. Verdi, Chelsea Vale, David Gere, Chad A. Verdi Jr. and Paul Luba are producing. Verdi Productions is financing the film, with VMI Worldwide handling world sales. Pic is scheduled for a day and date theatrical release in mid 2022 through VMI Releasing.

Richards is an actress, businesswoman, philanthropist and New York Times bestselling author who can currently be seen portraying Shauna Fulton on CBS soap opera The Bold & The Beautiful. She was recently seen in the film Timecrafters and will next appear opposite Joan Collins and Jane Seymour in the medieval drama series, Glow & Darkness, from Alejandro Guillermo Roemmers and José Luis Moreno.

Richards made her big screen debut in the cult classic hit Starship Troopers, garnering international recognition for her Bond Girl role opposite Pierce Brosnan, as The World Is Not Enough‘s Dr. Christmas Jones. The actress has also appeared in such films as Love Actually, Scary Movie 3, Drop Dead Gorgeous, and Wild Things. She’s also appeared on the TV side in Paper Empire, A Girl Is a Gun, Vanity, Twisted, Blue Mountain State, Two and a Half Men and more.

Richards is represented by A3 Artists Agency, Miles Anthony Associates, Adam Griffin and Samir Karar at Vault Entertainment, and Del, Shaw, Moonves.