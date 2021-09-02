Dekanalog Buys Foreign Language Pair ‘Mother, I Am Suffocating. This Is My Last Film About You’ & ‘Father’

Mother, I Am Suffocating. This Is My Last Film About You

EXCLUSIVE: New York-based distributor Dekanalog has added two foreign-language titels to its slate.

In November, the company will release Mother, I Am Suffocating. This Is My Last Film About You, Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese’s Mosotho drama that screened at Berlin, Sheffield, and MoMA Doc Fortnight. The U.S. sales deal was struck with Memento Films. Dekanalog previously released director Mosese’s This Is Not A Burial, It’s A Resurrection earlier this year.

The distributor has also picked up Father, the Berlin Panorama Audience Award Winner from Srdan Golubovic. The pic won the International Narrative Award at Calgary and also screened at Thessaloniki, Transylvania, and Seattle. Set in a a small town in Serbia, the movie stars Goran Bogdan and Boris Isakovic. The U.S. deal was struck with The Match Factory.

Dekanalog has now been operating for a year, its recent theatrical release was Mariam Ghani’s Afghan documentary What We Left Unfinished.