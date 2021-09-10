Toronto Review: Opening-Night Film ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

Dear Evan Hansen is Hollywood’s newest entry on the road to reviving the musical genre. The Broadway musical by musicians and lyricist Benj Pasek and Justin Paul is now coming to the big screen via Universal to see if it can capitalize on general audience approval. Hollywood is hellbent on reviving the musical genre and with this as it’s newest entry.

So how does the film, which opened the Toronto Film Festival on Thursday night, stack up against the stage adaptation? Well, it stands somewhere in between Rob Marshall’s Chicago (a very good film adaptation of a Broadway play), and Rob Marshall’s Into the Woods (a very bad film adaptation of a Broadway play). Dear Evan Hansen works well enough to be enjoyable, but there are too many glaring problems that can’t be ignored for the sake of enjoyment.

Ben Platt stars as Evan Hansen. A frail looking bit so young looking high school student who considers himself invisible to all. He’s not popular, he’s not attractive to girls, not even other nerds want to be around him. The only confidant he has is Jared Kalwani, who considers Evan to be nothing more than an Acquaintance. A golden opportunity for change comes when he crosses paths with Connor Murphy, an emo-type youngster who scares his classmates with his angst, and the brother of Evan’s crush Zoe. Evan walks around school with a cast and Connor offers to sign it. After signing, Connor finds a class assignment address to Evan and he runs off with it.

Watch on Deadline

The assignment is found by Connor’s parents Cynthia and Larry after he suddenly. The duo want to meet Evan because they think he was their son’s only friend due to what was said in the note, and seeing Connor’s name written on his cast. Instead of coming clean that they just found a homework assignment that he wrote and addressed to himself, Hansen fabricates an entire history between him and their son that never existed. This allows him to create the fantasy life he’s always wanted, and get close to Zoe.

The more he continues to withhold the truth, the more elaborate his lies, and soon he’s lying to everyone, including social media. Connor’s memory is exploited by Evan for clout. He’s popular now, dating Zoe, and loved by Connor’s parents. His warped web of lies are so powerful he truly begins to believe he’s telling the truth. But his delusions don’t last forever and when the bubble pops, it’s clear Hansen had no idea of the impact his lies would have on himself, and others. Sure he knew he wasn’t being honest, but he truly thought everything was going to turn out ok. The kid is a hot mess.

The Broadway was adapted from the show is popular among theater goers where many found the musical to be relatable to people who consider themselves outcast with little to no support. The show has won several Tony awards for the actors and the production, but it is irreparably problematic piece of work that manipulates the audience by forcing them to feel sympathy for a pathological liar whose own mental illness is exploited. To top it all off, Evan is forgiven by everyone around him and sees no real consequences for his actions just because they can understand where he’s coming from?! This story is complete madness from beginning to end, but at least the actors can sing.

The stars of the film are good singers, particularly Amandla Stenberg who has a commanding voice that stands out because she sounds and looks the most natural and relaxed and doesn’t pretend she’s performing at the Music Box theater. The music arrangements are solid, but why does every single song start with the actor singing in a hushed, monotoned voice that goes up and down until it’s time to belt those notes out? Was that a creative choice for the film or is that how it is in the show as well?

MORE TO COME