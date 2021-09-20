‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Sets Casts For Broadway, London & North American Tour

Jordan Fisher, who was playing the title role in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway when the Covid pandemic shutdown hit in March 2020, will return to the role when the musical reopens at the Music Box Theatre on December 11.

Producer Stacey Mindich said Monday that casting for the show’s three productions — Broadway, London and the North American tour — will pick up where the shows left off before the pandemic. In addition to Fisher, Sam Tutty, an Oliver Award-winner for his performance as Hansen, will return to the show when it reopens in London at the Noël Coward Theatre on October 26, and Stephen Christopher Anthony will return to the role when the North American tour relaunches on December 7 in Greensboro, NC.

In addition to Fisher, the returning Broadway company will include all cast members who were there at the time of the shutdown: Gabrielle Carrubba, Jessica Phillips, Christiane Noll, David Jeffery, Ivan Hernandez, Jared Goldsmith and Phoebe Koyabe, and Zachary Noah Piser, Reese Sebastian Diaz, Nathan Levy, Dan Macke, Jane Pfitsch, Talia Simone Robinson, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl and Nicole Van Giesen, along with Linedy Genao and Mateo Lizcano, who join the company as understudies.