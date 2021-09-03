‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Series From Steve Yockey, Jeremy Carver, Greg Berlanti Lands HBO Max Pilot Order

HBO Max has given a pilot order to Dead Boy Detectives, a series based on the DC Comics characters created by Neil Gaiman, from The Flight Attendant creator Steve Yockey, Doom Patrol creator Jeremy Carver, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. TV where Berlanti Prods is based, Deadline has confirmed.

Written by Yockey, the one-hour series would follow the Dead Boy Detectives — Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine — who decided not to enter the afterlife in order to stay on earth and investigate crimes involving the supernatural.

Yockey executive produces with Carver. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden will executive produce via Berlanti Productions. Warner Bros. Television is the studio.

Yockey developed and serves as co-showrunner and executive producer on The Flight Attendant, starring Kaley Cuoco, which is currently in production on its second sason.

Carver created Doom Patrol based on the DC Comics and also serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series is set to premiere its third season on September 23.

Berlanti Productions also produces The Flight Attendant and Doom Patrol as well as DC’s Titans for HBO Max.

Variety was first to report the pilot order.