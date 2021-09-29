DC Preps First NFT Collection Ahead Of Next Month’s FanDome Event

Ahead of its FanDome virtual event next month, DC has teamed with Palm NFT Studio to produce its first collection of non-fungible tokens.

In announcing the move, the WarnerMedia division said the offerings “highlight the company’s legendary history, breadth of characters and diversity of storytelling.” DC Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee is overseeing the effort, which is tied to registration for FanDome, which will be held October 16. Anyone registering for the virtual event will get a free NFT and be able to unlock a second free token by sharing on social media.

The NFTs will feature DC characters like Batman, Superman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn, featuring three covers for each character in three levels of rarity. “We spent a lot of time on how to translate and adapt these classic covers into a 21st century format such as NFTs,” Lee said. “This drop pays homage to our 87-year history while visualizing a future in which NFTs play a foundational role in novel ways of interacting with DC content and unlocking new experiences.”

This year’s FanDome follows a successful 2020 edition, which was a surprising breakthrough at a time when the entertainment industry was confronting the myriad challenges of Covid. The event drew 22 million global views across 220 countries and territories over 24 hours.

DC said the size of the audience for FanDome means the event will be the first large-scale virtual event with registration powered by NFTs. It could also end up ranking as one of the largest NFT releases, or “drops” as they are generally known.

“It’s immensely rewarding to work with a partner like DC who understands that blockchain is more than a technology, it’s a sustainable storytelling tool that can reshape the relationship between creators and fans,” Palm co-founder Dan Heyman said. “What does it mean to be a fan? What does it mean to be a collector? These are age-old questions that we get to watch creators like DC answer in brand new ways every day.”