‘Dawson’s Creek’ Restores Original Paula Cole Theme Song ‘I Don’t Want To Wait’ For Netflix Streaming

Restoring rightful balance to the universe, Netflix has returned Paula Cole’s “I Don’t Want to Wait” theme song to Dawson’s Creek.
All six seasons of Dawson’s Creek are now available on the streamer with the original theme song.
“I Don’t Want to Wait” has not been featured on streaming and DVD versions of the TV series for many years because Sony only purchased the on-air rights to the track. But now a deal has been struck with Cole that allows use of the song across all streaming platforms. The restored version of “I Don’t Want to Wait” was re-recorded and re-mastered by Cole to get it back in circulation.
Dawson’s Creek ran from 1998-2003 on the WB, starring James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson and Michelle Williams. Netflix picked it up in November 2020, swapping out “Run Like Mad” by Jann Arden for the original credits intro. Fan outrage ensued, but today’s deal will likely assuage the masses.