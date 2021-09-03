You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Jamie Gray Hyder & Demore Barnes Exiting ‘Law & Order: SVU’ In Season 23

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘Dune’ Review: Timothée Chalamet & Zendaya In Denis Villeneuve’s Spectacular And Defining Version Of Sci-Fi Cult Classic
Read the full story

‘Dawson’s Creek’ Restores Original Paula Cole Theme Song ‘I Don’t Want To Wait’ For Netflix Streaming

Twitter

Restoring rightful balance to the universe, Netflix has returned Paula Cole’s “I Don’t Want to Wait” theme song to Dawson’s Creek.

All six seasons of Dawson’s Creek are now available on the streamer with the original theme song.

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad