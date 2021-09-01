Art Directors Guild Names Dawn Snyder Director Of Education & Special Projects

Dawn Snyder has been named director of education and special projects at the Art Directors Guild, IATSE Local 800, succeeding Casey Bernay in the post.

“After 38 years doing my dream job as set designer, art director and production designer, I find myself fortunate enough to be able to help craft a program that will educate, strengthen skills, and encourage both current and future members of the Art Directors Guild to succeed in their dream jobs,” Snyder said. She also praised Bernay for having developed the “robust education service” that enables members to receive training and to hone their work-related skills.

“I am thrilled that Dawn Snyder has agreed to take the reins of the ADG Education Program with her thorough art department background combined with her teaching experience,” said Chuck Parker, the guild’s national executive director. “Casey Bernay blazed the trail for harnessing the power of Contract Services to provide more than just safety training, to the ultimate benefit of not only just Local 800 members, but members of other West Coast locals as well. As Casey moves towards retirement, a seamless transition with Dawn is in the works and the winners will be the members of Local 800 for years to come.”

Bernay will stay on in a support role and continues to be involved with the guild as a member of the board of directors and as secretary of the guild’s Illustrators and Matte Artists Council.

Snyder is perhaps best known as a TV production designer on shows such as Rush Hour, Imaginary Mary, the Netflix series Best Worst Weekend Ever and Arrested Development, for which she won an Art Directors Guild Award. Her credits as a set designer include Field of Dreams, Caddyshack II, Armageddon, Van Helsing and Gremlins 2: The New Batch.

A member of the adjunct faculty at the American Film Institute, she was recently a professor of production design at the Savanna College of Art & Design in Georgia.