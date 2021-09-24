Davina McCall To Host C4 Dating Series; WarnerMedia New Regional Hub For Asia; Finnish Film Affair Winners — Global Briefs

WarnerMedia’s New Singapore Base

WarnerMedia has unveiled its new regional hub for Asia (excluding China and Japan). Officially opened today (September 24, 2021) by Singapore’s Minister for Communications and Information, the office signals the full integration of WarnerMedia’s business in the region that includes Warner Bros., HBO and Turner brands. It also houses HBO Max, which is expected to launch in its first Asian markets in the near future. The 40,000sq ft office sits across two floors at Solaris in Fusionopolis, the city state’s media and tech business park. Clement Schwebig, Managing Director of WarnerMedia for India, Southeast Asia and Korea, said: “Our new flagship office is truly spectacular. More than just a new workspace, it brings together the most incredible parts of our diverse business – from Harry Potter’s Wizarding World to Looney Tunes, Game of Thrones and Wonder Woman – under one roof for the first time. Here in Singapore, we have long supported a sizeable ecosystem for the entertainment, broadcast, production and licensing industries. From our new Singapore hub, we will continue with our ambitious plans for the region.”

Davina McCall To Host Channel 4 Dating Series

Look out Love Island, the UK’s Channel 4 has commissioned a new international dating series from 2LE Media, Motion Content Group and Zeppelin, the Banijay Iberia company. The Language Of Love (w/t) will see a group of Brits and a group of Spaniards pairing up at a Spanish country estate to see if they can find romance… despite not speaking each other’s language. The eight-part series for Channel 4 will be hosted by Davina McCall alongside Spanish TV host, actor and singer Ricky Merino, who will be on hand to interpret how the couples’ relationships are developing. The series is commissioned for Channel 4 by Phil Harris, Head of Entertainment and Events, and Genna Gibson, Commissioning Editor, Entertainment. The 8 x 60’ series is produced by 2LE Media, Motion Content Group and Zeppelin, a Banijay Iberia company. Executive producers are Michael Livingstone and Tom Thostrup for 2LE Media, Martin Oxley for Motion Content Group, with Amparo Castellano and Salva Romero from Zeppelin. Banijay is the exclusive distributor, holding global format and distribution rights. The Language of Love (w/t) is due to TX next year on Channel 4.

Finnish Film Affair Winners

Finland’s largest film industry event Finnish Film Affair ended its 10th edition today. Organised both in Helsinki and online, the international event was attended by more than 400 guests from 27 countries. Following on from last year’s hybrid edition, the 10th Finnish Film Affair was organised both in Helsinki and online. The winner of the pitching event’s Best Fiction Project Award was Bubble. Currently in post-production, the dramatic comedy follows a daughter’s scheme to reunite her parents by focusing their shared attention on her, until her plans slowly become a little too perilous. The inaugural Best Nordic Project Award, which went to The Great Silence, a drama that explores a sibling relationship as they work to overcome a shared history of guilt and shame. Finnish Film Affair’s Best Documentary Project Award went to Nasrin’s Voice, produced by Image Club. Currently in production, the documentary follows a young woman who no longer agrees to remain silent. Sponsored by Finnish Film Foundation, Konstsamfundet and AVEK respectively, each award is worth €3,000 which will go towards the project’s international marketing.