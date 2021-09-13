David Nevins To Add Oversight Of Paramount TV As Part Of Studio Leadership Change

As Nickelodeon CEO Brian Robbins prepares to take over Paramount Pictures from Jim Gianopulos, the film studio’s television division Paramount TV Studios will move under the purview of Showtime CEO David Nevins, Deadline has confirmed.

Launched by Brad Grey and inherited by his successor Gianopulos, Paramount TV has been under the oversight of the head of Paramount Pictures. With the incoming Paramount Pictures chief Robbins already handling a large portfolio that includes the global operations of Nickelodeon as well as kids and family content for Paramount+, Paramount TV Studios is moving to Nevins’ portfolio that also includes Showtime as well as scripted content for Paramount+.

The move, first reported Sunday by the Wall Street Journal, makes sense. As Deadline reported on Friday, ViacomCBS brass would not be merging the company’s two big scripted studios, CBS TV Studios and Paramount TV Studios. Nevins previously had creative oversight over CBS Studios; the studio is now part of the portfolio of George Cheeks. (Robbins, Cheeks, Nevins and Chris McCarthy have all received a string of promotions as rising stars in ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish’s top executive ranks.)

Additionally, Paramount TV Studios TV president Nicole Clemens already reports to Nevins in her new role as head of scripted development at Paramount+. Now she is expected to also report to him on the studio side as Paramount TV is transforming itself into a main supplier of Paramount+ with a large portion of its slate based on Paramount movies.