David Goyer’s Phantom Four Films Signs First-Look Deal With Village Roadshow, Sets ‘Reincarnation Of Peter Proud’ As First Project

EXCLUSIVE: Village Roadshow Pictures has inked a multi-year first-look deal with David S. Goyer’s Phantom Four Films to source, develop and produce feature films with Phantom Four’s President of Production, Keith Levine, overseeing development. Levine also will produce alongside Goyer.

As part of the deal, Phantom Four will produce a remake of the cult-classic 1975 psychological thriller The Reincarnation of Peter Proud. Sean Durkin is on board to write and direct, with Daniel Ostroff, Michael Gaeta and Alison Rosenzweig also producing. The original film is part of the library controlled by Vine Alternative Investments.

Phantom Four and Village Roadshow Pictures already had announced development of Legacy, an original action thriller from writer TJ Fixman.

“David and Keith are not only peerless producers in the genre space, they’re also excellent collaborators with great taste and relationships,” said Jillian Apfelbaum and Tristen Tuckfield, EVPs Feature Film at Village Roadshow Pictures. “Our partnership underscores our continued commitment to elevate Village Roadshow Pictures by collaborating with the best talent in the industry. We’re thrilled to have Phantom Four onboard as we bring ‘Legacy’ and ‘Peter Proud’ to life for worldwide audiences.

Founded by Goyer and run by president Keith Levine, Phantom Four specializes in high-concept elevated genre fare for both film and television. Upcoming releases include the Scott Cooper-directed Antlers, produced by Guillermo del Toro at Searchlight Pictures. It recently released the Sundance acquisition The Night House directed by David Bruckner and also has a reimagining of Hellraiser from a story by Goyer with Bruckner also directing. Phantom Four is represented by WME and John LaViolette.

Durkin’s most recently wrote, produced and directed The Nest, starring Jude Law and Carrie Coon, which premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Durkin’s first feature was the critically acclaimed Martha Marcy May Marlene, which he wrote and directed. The film premiered at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival and was Elizabeth Olsen’s film debut. Durkin is currently directing four episodes, including the pilot, and executive producing Dead Ringers for Amazon and Annapurna. He is represented by UTA, Management 360 and Nelson Davis.