‘Dark Winds’: Rainn Wilson Joins AMC Series From Graham Roland, George R.R. Martin & Robert Redford

The Office alum Rainn Wilson is set as a lead opposite Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon in Dark Winds, AMC’s Western noir thriller series based on Tony Hillerman’s popular Leaphorn & Chee book series. It hails from creator Graham Roland and executive producers George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford. Noah Emmerich and Jessica Matten also star.

Created and executive produced by Roland, Dark Winds, which has a six-episode order, is a psychological thriller that follows two Navajo police officers, Leaphorn (McClarnon) and Chee (Gordon), in the 1970s Southwest as their search for clues in a grisly double-murder case forces them to challenge their own spiritual beliefs and come to terms with the trauma of their pasts. Season 1 is expected to premiere on AMC+ and AMC in 2022.

Wilson will play Devoted Dan, a pious missionary who relies on his divine faith to recruit followers to the gates of his used-car lot. He is also a degenerate and practitioner of every biblical sin he decries.

Roland, Martin and Redford, who produced two screen adaptations of Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee books, The Dark Wind and Skinwalkers, executive produce with Tina Elmo and Vince Gerardis. Vince Calandra is executive producer and showrunner. Chris Eyre, who directed Skinwalkers, will direct the pilot and also will executive produce. McClarnon is also an executive producer.

Best known for his nine-season run as Dwight Schrute on NBC’s The Office, Wilson will next be seen opposite Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening in the film Jerry and Marge Go Large for Paramount+.

In addition to The Office, Wilson’s series credits also include Fox’s Backstrom HBO’s Six Feet Under and Amazon’s Utopia. He’s repped by UTA and Sloane Offer.