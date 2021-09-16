Dark Star Pictures Buys Fantastic Fest Thriller ‘Alone With You’

EXCLUSIVE: Dark Star Pictures has taken North American rights to paranoia thriller Alone With You ahead of the film’s world premiere at Fantastic Fest.

Written and directed by Emily Bennett and Justin Brooks as their feature debut, the film also stars Bennett, alongside horror stalwart Barbara Crampton (You’re Next), Dora Madison (Friday Night Lights) and Emma Myles (Orange is the New Black). Pic was produced by Uncorked Productions Andrew Corkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene).

The story follows a young woman (Bennett) as she painstakingly prepares a romantic homecoming for her girlfriend. As she goes about her task, her apartment begins to feel more and more like a tomb as voices, shadows, and hallucinations reveal a truth she has been unwilling to face.

Dark Star will release theatrically in early 2022 in New York and Los Angeles, plus additional markets across the country, with an on demand and digital release following after. Dark Star Pictures President Michael Repsch negotiated the deal with Producer Andrew Corkin on behalf of the filmmakers.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Dark Star for the release of our debut feature Alone With You. We share in their independent spirit and interest in challenging the status quo,” said Bennet and Brooks.

“Emily and Justin have crafted a truly unique horror film that utilizes atmosphere and human emotion to drive a narrative of terror that will hit closer to home than most of us would like to admit. This is a horror film that is much more than horror, spotlighting incredible female performances, diversity and a feeling of claustrophobia that could not be more relevant in our current society,” added Michael Repsch, Dark Star Pictures.