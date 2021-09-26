Seven-Time Tony Nominee Danny Burstein Finally Wins For ‘Moulin Rouge’: Being Called The “Susan Lucci Of The Tony Awards Gets Old, Lemme Tell Ya”

Danny Burstein, after seven Tony Award nominations, finally took home the trophy tonight for best featured performance in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

While he said he hasn’t obsessed about winning the award, Burstein said he had grown tired of hearing about his bridesmaid status.

“Everywhere I go, people are telling me, ‘Susan Lucci!'” the actor laughed, referring to the All My Children star, who finally won a Daytime Emmy after 18 straight nominations. “I’m the Susan Lucci of the Tony Awards. And it gets old, lemme tell ya. So, I was hoping to get the monkey off my back just a little bit.”

Asked to describe the sensation of hearing his name called at the Winter Garden Theatre, he said, “The award itself feels a little surreal. I didn’t know what to expect. Of course you always want to win a little bit. And you know that there’s great competition in the categories over the years. But I was certainly hoping.” While there were many worthy nominees, he added, “the theater gods gave it to me tonight and I’m very grateful for have it.”

Like many other Broadway shows, Moulin Rouge lit back up last week, with Burstein reprising his performance as Harold Zidler, the owner of the Moulin Rouge. The actor, 57, said it stands apart from any of the other 17 Broadway shows he has been a part of, because of its intensity and energy. Returning from the long and grueling Covid-19 shutdown has made the show even more meaningful. “It’s more potent and more vital and more energetic than ever. It is so exciting to be there. … It’s exactly what we need – a perfect escape, and yet it’s all about love. I think that’s really important right now.”