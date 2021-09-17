Daniel Craig Bids Emotional Farewell To James Bond Role And His Longtime Cast And Crew – Video

There’s no crying in baseball. Or in spying. But there is in acting, and an emotional Daniel Craig was caught on camera giving a short farewell speech to his friends on the crew of the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die.

“A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me, and I know there’s a lot of things said about what I think about these films or all of those, whatever,” Craig said, wearing a Bondian tuxedo while addressing the cast and crew. “But I’ve loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one, because I’ve gotten up every morning and I’ve had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

The video was reportedly shot at the wrap in 2019, but emerged and went viral today.

Craig has appeared in five Bond films, just behind Sean Connery and Roger Moore, who each played the role seven times.

The long-delayed by pandemic release of No Time To Die finally arrives on Oct. 8.

