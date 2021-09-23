Daniel Craig Made Honorary Commander In British Royal Navy, The Same Rank As Bond

Daniel Craig has earned his stripes, so to speak. The actor has been made an honorary Commander in the British Royal Navy ahead of the premiere of his fifth outing as James Bond in No Time to Die. The actor’s new rank is the same as that 007 holds in the films.

Honorary naval officers in Britain are public ambassadors for the armed forces. According to a statement posted to the official 007 page, “Commander Craig is keen to support personnel with the Royal Navy, with a particular interest in service families.

“I am truly privileged and honoured to be appointed the rank of Honorary Commander in the senior service,” said Craig in a statement.

First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said in a statement: “I am delighted to welcome honorary Commander Daniel Craig to the Royal Navy. Our honorary officers act as ambassadors and advocates for the Service, sharing their time and expertise to spread the message about what our global, modern, and ready Royal Navy is doing around the world.”

First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Tony Radakin and Commander Daniel Craig EON/MGM

Radakin then equated Craig’s fictional missions with those the Royal Navy undertakes in real life.

“Daniel Craig is well known for being Commander Bond for the last 15 years – a Naval officer who keeps Britain safe through missions across the globe.

“That’s what the real Royal Navy does every day, using technology and skill the same way as Bond himself. I look forward to him getting to see more of our sailors and marines over the coming months and years.”

It’s not the only connection between the British armed forces and the franchise.

The Warship HMS Dragon, a Type 45 destroyer, appears in the latest trailer, red dragon emblem on her hull.

Also in the film is RAF Brize Norton, in Oxfordshire, which stands in for a NATO airbase in Norway where Bond joins MI6 allies and later boards a C-17 Globemaster.

The Army, for its part, supplied troops from the Household Cavalry.

No Time to Die has its world premiere in London on September 28th. It will be released in the U.K. on September 30 and in the U.S. on October 8.

In the final approach to the film’s release, he Jamaica Tourist Board posted behind-the-scenes footage shot in on the island, which is apparently a key location. Jamaica is also “the birthplace of 007, where Ian Fleming created and wrote the Bond novels,” according to the piece.