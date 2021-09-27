‘Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke In Quarantine After Testing Positive For Covid

Dancing With The Stars‘ Cheryl Burke is in quarantine after testing positive for Covid, the professional dancer announced to fans on Instagram Sunday night. The news comes ahead of Monday night’s live show.

“OK, guys, so I have really bad news. I am positive, which means I have COVID,” Burke revealed in the video. “I’ve been feeling progressively worse. The PCR test came back, and it came back positive, and I just feel so bad. I feel so bad for Cody, I feel like I’m letting him down. I just feel like s—t, to be quite honest.”

Burke, who revealed she is fully vaccinated, said she had been feeling rundown, and decided to go for a Covid test at 7 am Sunday morning. She was told later in the day that she was positive and must quarantine for 10 days.

“I just hope I didn’t spread it,” Burke said. “It’s so overwhelming because it’s Sunday, and the show is tomorrow,” she continued. “I just hope I didn’t spread it. For those of you who don’t think COVID is a real thing, it’s f—king real, dude.”

You can watch her full announcement below.

The status of Burke’s partner, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, is not yet known. Deadline has reached out to the show’s reps for comment.

Burke and Rigsby were scheduled to perform a salsa on tonight’s episode.