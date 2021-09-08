‘Dancing With The Stars’ Taps Amanda Kloots, Spice Girl Melanie C & Martin Kove, Among Others, For New Season

Amanda Kloots, Martin Kove, Brian Austin Green and The Bachelor‘s Matt James are among the celebrity cast members announced today for the new season of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars.

The newcomers will join the previously announced Suni Lee and JoJo Siwa. The full line-up, revealed on today’s Good Morning America, includes:

Country singer Jimmie Allen

Spice Girl Melanie C

Christine Chiu (“Bling Empire”)

Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills, 90210”)

Melora Hardin (“The Office”)

Social media star Olivia Jade

Matt James (“The Bachelor”)

Amanda Kloots (“The Talk”)

Martin Kove (“Cobra Kai”)

Gold medal Olympian Suni Lee

WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin

Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”)

Peloton star instructor Cody Rigsby

NBA star Iman Shumpert

Popstar JoJo Siwa

The celebrities will be paired with this year’s line-up of professional dancers: Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart. This year’s panel of judges will include Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Dancing With The Stars, hosted by Tyra Banks, returns live on Monday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Episodes will be available on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.