Dan Pashman, Host Of Food Podcast ‘The Sporkful’, Signs With CAA

Dan Pashman
Courtesy of Christopher Appoldt

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has cooked up its latest podcast signing. The agency has signed Dan Pashman, host of food podcast The Sporkful.

Pashman, who is also the creator and star of Cooking Channel’s You’re Eating It Wrong, will work with CAA on new opportunities for himself and The Sporkful in television, publishing and commercial endorsements.

The James Beard Award-winning podcast launched in 2010 and approaches food from many angles, covering culture, identity, history, science and economics. Recent episodes, for instance, have featured the likes of Shrill author Lindy West and have covered topics such as why actors never actually eat in movies.

Pashman took the show on the road in 2019, recording his podcast in front of sold out crowds across the country.

He also launched his first good creation earlier this year with new pasta shape cascatelli, which went viral and sold out within hours. He is also the author of Eat More Better: How to Make Every Bite More Delicious.

It is the latest podcast signing for CAA, which signed Jason Bateman in May, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes’ series Smartless, which was subsequently acquired by Amazon Music and Wondery.

